CNG Egypt New Energy Glass has injected $300 million in investments within the scope of the industrial developer (Teda-Egypt), according to a press release.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), set the foundation stone for CNG Egypt New Energy Glass project, affiliated with China Glass Holding.

The project aims to establish a production line for flat glass with a daily capacity of 1,000 tonnes and a production line for photovoltaic glass with a daily capacity of 800 tonnes.

Located in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, the project will secure 1,000 job opportunities upon completion.

Gamal El-Dien commented: “The project is significant in supporting complementary industries to renewable energy projects through the production of flat glass and photovoltaic glass, which are used in producing solar panels.”

Li DaiXin, Chairman of TEDA -China Africa, noted: “19 companies have been attracted to work in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, and the “New Energy Glass” project is the largest among them in terms of area and investment volume.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).