Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and China's ZTT Group have signed a major land lease agreement to establish a new manufacturing plant for submarine and terrestrial cables at Ras Al-Khair Port.

The agreement was signed during the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference held in Riyadh, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Representing an investment of SAR375 million, the state-of-the-art facility will occupy an area of 80,000 sq m.

The plant is projected to have a substantial annual production capacity of 500 kilometres of submarine cables, 500 km of terrestrial cables, and 12,500 km of fiber optic cables.

This strategic partnership is key to developing the submarine and terrestrial cable industry within the Kingdom, directly supporting the National Transport and Logistics Strategy's goal of solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub.

