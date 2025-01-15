UAE - ASK Private Wealth, the Wealth Management arm of Blackstone-backed ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group, has launched its operations in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The new office is expected to enable NRIs and global investors to access the vibrant Indian market, providing India-based clients with access to global markets for portfolio diversification.

ASK’s DIFC office will be led by a team of highly experienced professionals with deep expertise in wealth management and a proven track record of delivering efficient client outcomes.

This move aligns with ASK’s commitment to delivering enhanced wealth management solutions on a global scale.

Rajesh Saluja, Co-Founder, CEO, and Managing Director of ASK Private Wealth, said: "This move will enable us to offer overseas investors a gateway to India’s dynamic markets while supporting Indian clients in diversifying globally."

Prateek Pant, Market Head for Middle East & Africa, ASK Wealth Advisors (DIFC) Pvt Limited, added: "Through ASK DIFC, we aim to provide professional clients in these regions with diverse wealth solutions backed by ASK’s legacy of excellence and innovation."

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer of DIFC Authority, commented: "ASK joins the Centre at an exciting time – a period during which we are seeing unprecedented global inflows of private capital as well as of wealth and asset managers to Dubai, making it the centre of gravity for wealth in the Middle East.”

