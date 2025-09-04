anb capital and Lexham Partners have rolled out plans to launch a $200 million Growth Fund dedicated to the MENA region, with a strategic focus on Saudi Arabia.

The fund will support category-defining tech firms at the growth and pre-IPO stages, deploying capital through an integration of secondary transactions and growth equity investments.

It will prioritize businesses with strong fundamentals, scalable platforms, and clear alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 digital transformation agenda, according to a press release.

The joint venture (JV) will mobilize institutional capital at scale to expand access to growth financing, reinforce the region’s venture ecosystem, and accelerate the development of MENA capital markets.

Dominic Perks, Managing Partner at Lexham Partners, said: “The MENA region is entering a golden era for growth investing. We see a powerful combination of entrepreneurial talent, capital inflows, and structural reforms creating exceptional opportunities to back the next generation of category-defining technology companies.”

“This fund gives us the scale to partner with ambitious founders and help them build businesses that can achieve global significance,” Perks added.

