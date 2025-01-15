Riyadh: AlAhli REIT Fund 1 recorded net assets attributable to unitholders value at SAR 1.19 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

Total assets amounted to SAR 1.99 billion, SNB Capital announced in a bourse disclosure.

AlAhli REIT Fund 1 is a Sharia-compliant closed-ended real estate investment traded fund.

It aims to provide periodic rental income to its unitholders by mainly investing in developed income-generating properties.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

