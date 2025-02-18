The Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital has increased its US real estate asset base with the acquisition of four new housing structures for a gross transaction value of over $300 million.

The latest acquisitions comprise student housing assets in the states of Texas and Oklahoma, building on the company’s existing student housing portfolio in Florida and Texas with $160 million in investments.

In August, three US industrial acquisition deals were also funded by the company, contributing to a gross transaction cost of approximately $300 million.

The company said the latest investment activity aligns with its business model and commitment to pay semi-annual dividends of at least 8% per annum.

