RIYADH: The volume of investment in Saudi manufacturing products has exceeded SR15 billion ($4 billion) as of the end of September 2021, SPA reported citing the minister of industry and mineral sources.

Bandar Al Khorayef stated that manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia have reached 230.

With a 27 percent localization rate, the Kingdom’s manufacturing facilities have provided nearly 10,000 jobs in various technical, mechanical and supervisory fields, the report of the National Industrial Information Centre showed.

Saudi manufacturing industries include a wide range of products, including jewellery, medicine devices, contact lenses, bicycles, toys and others.

The volume of exports for the Saudi manufacturing industry exceeded SR436 million, the report showed, with gold bars and garment industries topping the list of exports.