WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - IMF Managing DirectorKristalina Georgieva said on Friday it is not just centralbankers who need to fight inflation, but other policy makers aswell, including through boosting vaccinations to end theCOVID-19 pandemic.

Georgieva told a World Economic Forum virtual panel that theU.S. Federal Reserve "is acting responsibly because inflation inthe United States is turning into an economic and socialconcern."

