Dubai-based Iman Developers has launched its new AED130 million ($35.3 million) residential project, Oxford 212, featuring a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units, alongwith other key amenities including a rooftop outdoor cinema.

Iman said Oxford 212 was its fifth successful residential development. It has a portfolio of four completed projects and another three in development stages.

The new luxury development boasts 107 studios, 85 one- and 20 two-bedroom units, ranging from 390 sq ft to 1800 sq ft, with unit prices ranging from AED426,000 to AED1300,000.

Oxford 212 facilitates community living with amenities including a fully equipped gym, a majestic pool, and a rooftop outdoor cinema. In addition, there is a children’s play area, barbecue area.

On the new project, Director Ismail Marfani said: "Oxford 212 will set a benchmark in modern family living space. The project is luxury redefined offering premium living, adding value to the residential realty inventory of Dubai which currently is passing through a huge demand-supply gap."

"The project’s focus is on providing a smart lifestyle to residents complete with a climate-controlled swimming pool, Rooftop BarBQ and kids play area and intuitive everyday home automation," he added.

Marfani said the project had been developed with a focus on sustainability and as part of it, the development has intuitive smart lighting for energy-saving and eco cooling systems.

"For the past several years, we have seen an accelerating opportunity inconvenience real estate, especially after the pandemic hit the world. The property buyer of today’s time is aware and well informed and looks beyond just the property," he added.

