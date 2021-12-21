Egypt - IACC Holdings Group has signed a licensing contract with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) for two vacant plots of land owned by the SCA in the Ataka quarry area in front of the port of Adabiya.

The new deal allows IACC Holdings Group to use them for the storage and handling of containers and general goods, and the establishment and development of a logistics park, which is strategically located adjacent to many seaports and industrial areas in the Suez Governorate.

Osama Rabie, Chairperson of the SCA, Mohamed El Ahwal, CEO of IACC Holdings, and Mohamed Abdel Azim, Director of Works Department at the SCA, attended the ceremony.

IACC Holdings asserted that the deal with the SCA to establish and operate the new logistics services zone is in line with the group’s expansion strategy. The project provides many services and logistics activities, including customs warehouses for goods as well as value-added shipping services.

The new project will offer multimodal freight transportation across the country through a network of roads, land axes, railways and marine transport lines.

One of the most significant outcomes of the agreement is adding container storage warehouses, amounting to more than 36,000 square meters (sqm), subdivided into two storage spaces, 29,191.20 sqm and 7,077.60 sqm, respectively, according to IACC Holdings.

Rabie noted that the agreement IACC will allow the authority to benefit from the untapped land plot and transform it into a logistics services area and bonded warehouses. This will bolster the efforts exerted to develop logistics activities and keep pace with the expansion of container handling activity at the Adabiya Port.

“We believe that the establishment of this logistics park represents a vital solution to the current challenge faced by many ports – increased congestion and a lack of nearby external storage capacity,” El Ahwal commented.