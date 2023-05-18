Qatar - Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha has been certified by Green Key Qatar 2023 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Green Key certificate is a leading standard of excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry. It encourages hotels to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

The certification process evaluates the hotel's environmental management, energy conservation, waste management, water conservation, and other sustainable practices.

‘‘For a first-year applicant, we have been very impressed of how thorough the application documents have been prepared, which made it an ease to review before hand and during the audit. We furthermore like to highlight that we truly had the feeling that sustainability is lived throughout the property and that the Green Key ecolabel is not just a tick-box exercise. Especially the idea with the herb garden, in the middle of the West Bay area, has been a highlight," Green Key Qatar country manager Martin Baeuerle said.

Centara West Bay is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices throughout the operations, the statement explained. Apart from energy-efficient lighting to recycling programmes and environmentally friendly cleaning products, the hotel also sources herbs and vegetables from its own organic garden and supports locally sourced food items.

"Followed by the supporting sustainability of Centara Hotels & Resorts, our basis for this commitment is rooted deep in Thai tradition, and we acknowledge and appreciate the fact that the strength of community, and the responsible treatment of the environment in which we all live, has a positive impact upon our business and consequently on the prosperity and security of the destinations where we operate."

"We are delighted to receive the Green Key Qatar certification for the first time. It is a significant achievement and a testament to our commitment to sustainable tourism. I would like to congratulate and thank the entire Green Key Committee for their dedication and support to achieve Green Key Ecolable for the first year. We take pride in our environmental efforts and will continue our efforts to reduce our environmental impact and provide our guests with an eco-friendly and sustainable stay experience," said Centara West Bay general manager Sean Spinks.

