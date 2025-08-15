RIYADH — The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated 16 cities as “Healthy Cities” and two Saudi cities found a place among them, according to the Ministry of Health.



Jeddah and Madinah stand out as the first cities in the Middle East with populations of two million to receive the accreditation, marking a key milestone in the ministry’s Healthy Cities Program and its ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life. The accomplishment reflects successful collaboration among government and community stakeholders, through the application of more than 80 international evaluation criteria across nine core domains spanning health, development, and sustainability.



The ministry noted that the national health system continues to strengthen its global standing through a series of significant achievements in scientific research and international recognition. The Kingdom has also made notable advances in medical research and innovation.



A study conducted by King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) on robotic liver transplantation was named one of the top 10 most influential research papers of 2024 by the American Society of Transplantation.



In addition, seven Saudi hospitals were included in Brand Finance’s Global Top 250 Hospitals 2025 report, highlighting the Kingdom’s strong healthcare infrastructure, international competitiveness, and commitment to high-quality patient care.



These accomplishments are closely aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 — particularly the “A Vibrant Society” and “A Thriving Economy” pillars, to enhance quality of life and support innovation and scientific advancement. Together, these milestones reflect the integrated efforts of the national health system and various sectors, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub and global destination for advanced healthcare.

