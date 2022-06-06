Leading global growth investor Warburg Pincus and Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company have completed the acquisition of Informa's Pharma Intelligence, a provider of specialist data, software for clinical trials, drug development, and regulatory compliance.

Mubadala joined New York-headquartered Warburg Pincus in the £1.9bn ($2.4bn) investment, while Informa retains a 15% equity in the business. The acquisition includes Informa’s full portfolio of specialist brands which includes the Citeline suite of products (Trialtrove, Sitetrove, Pharmaprojects) as well as Biomedtracker, Clinerion, Datamonitor Healthcare, Pink Sheet, Scrip etc:-

"The investors plan to extend the company’s leading position in the $22 billion pharmaceutical data and analytics market by increasing focus and investment in innovation and product development to improve efficiency in the drug development life cycle," Pharma Intelligence said in a statement.

The company has appointed Jay Nadler as Executive Chair. He is the current Executive Chair of Sagent Lending Technologies, former CEO of Clarivate, former COO of Interactive Data Corporation, and the former President of Information Holdings’ Pharma Business.

Ramsey Hashem, CEO, Pharma Intelligence, said: “As we join the Warburg Pincus group of companies, our commitment and vision for the future remain steadfast. With Jay Nadler on board as Executive Chair, we will be able to accelerate growth and take advantage of market opportunities and investments like never before.”

Warburg Pincus has more than $80 billion in assets under management. It has an active portfolio of more than 245 companies and has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $100 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries.

Mubadala manages an estimated $700 billion in assets. Strong investment returns, monetisation of some assets and new partnerships prompted the company to post a record income of 122 billion dirhams ($33 billion) in 2021.

