Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa, has appointed a new CEO to drive strategic growth.

Basel Ziyadeh, who has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare sector, will succeed Essam Mohamed as CEO, who has stepped down from the role after joining in 2020, Julphar said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With his wealth of experience in the industry working with top global and regional companies across the MENA region, Mr. Basel is a seasoned leader,” said Sheikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board at Julphar.

Ziyadeh has a “rich exposure” in pharmaceutical marketing and multi-site manufacturing, as well as strategy development in the field of vaccines and biological medicines.

“His proven track record to drive business transformation and expansion with a hands-on approach will ensure Julphar’s mission to deliver greater impact across all the markets we serve globally,” Saqer said.

The newly appointed CEO holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Jordan and an MBA from the American University of Beirut.

