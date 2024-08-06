ABU DHABI - Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), part of the M42 group, has been awarded accreditation by the esteemed Joint Commission International (JCI).

This global accreditation allows institutions to display the coveted Gold Seal of Approval, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, excellence and adherence to international best practices in healthcare services.

CHSC, a leading visa medical screening provider in Abu Dhabi, plays a vital role in safeguarding the UAE community from communicable diseases, serving as a gateway to ensure the health and well-being of individuals seeking entry into the country.

Undergoing a rigorous five-day quality assessment process, CHSC demonstrated its dedication to excellence and patient safety, successfully meeting the standards set by JCI for medical centres.

The assessment process, which involves document review, interview sessions, and patient and system tracers for the services provided across the network, highlights CHSC's thoroughness and commitment to providing outstanding healthcare services.

Ali Ibrahim Mohamed Alsaffar, Chief Executive Officer at CHSC, said, "We understand the critical importance of accurate and efficient medical screening processes for individuals and companies in today's globalised world. This accreditation serves as a validation of our commitment to providing unparalleled services that facilitate secure and streamlined mobility."

This accreditation also reflects CHSC's dedication to M42's overall vision, emphasising the importance of quality in healthcare.