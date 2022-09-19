ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Mediclinic Middle East to strengthen mutual cooperation between the Ministry’s National Centre for Health Research (NCHR) and the group in the field of health and medical research, and explore avenues of developing and enhancing health research.

Under the newly signed agreement, both entities will improve their coordination and cooperation in organising scientific conferences, training programs, and workshops related to health research and priority clinical trials in the country. They will also cooperate to facilitate the exchange of expertise and capabilities.

The partnership deal was signed at the ministry’s headquarters by Khalil Ibrahim Qayed, Director of NCHR, and David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP. A number of senior officials from both entities were present.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Olama stressed the ministry's keenness to involve the private sector in the development of integrated plans, programmes, and initiatives to provide an innovative research environment that fosters knowledge and innovation, helps develop and support scientific research, while also instilling a healthy research culture in accordance with the highest international practices.

"These are factors that would help us strengthen the country's competitive capacities locally and internationally, solidify the UAE’s position as an ideal destination for scientific and medical research, and improve its reputation as a vibrant nation in the global health scene," Al Olama added.

For his part, David Hadley said, "The operation of Mediclinic Middle East is underpinned by our company philosophy, 'the science of care'. It is our intention that all our doctors be armed with practical and exacting knowledge, which enables them to treat their patients with the highest levels of evidence-based medicine."

"Mediclinic Middle East’s existing research programme, which has been in place for several years, has contributed significantly to this aim. However, we are delighted to further increase its scope by signing this memorandum of collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention to develop and enhance capabilities in the field of health and medical research," Hadley added.