Aster DM Healthcare unveiled its new multi-specialty clinic in Al Warqaa. The clinic offers services in all major specialties and has an Aster Pharmacy and Opticals outlet within the facility to ensure seamless care. The state-of-the-art facility also has a separate division that houses dental, cosmetology, and dermatology departments. The Aster Clinic in Warqaa was inaugurated by Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director at Aster DM Healthcare.

The Aster Clinic in Al Warqaa has experienced doctors in all major specialties including internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, ENT, urology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and endocrinology all under one roof. The cosmetology department at the clinic has an advanced technology that offers various types of aesthetic services. The clinic offers aesthetic gynecology services — a unique programme for women.

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director at Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Patient satisfaction and comfort are at the core of Aster’s beliefs. With our hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, we aim to provide a wholesome experience of distinguished service to our patients. Our endeavour is to expand our services to reach the neighbourhoods of our patients and to make their journey with Aster smooth and hassle-free. The new Aster clinic is our effort to support our patients with the comfort and convenience of availing our services.”

The healthcare group also plans to launch four more clinics in the UAE along with a multi-specialty hospital in Sharjah this year.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).