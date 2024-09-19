UAE - Al Qassimi Hospital has successfully implanted the first Esprit BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System (Esprit BTK System) in the UAE.

Esprit BTK is a first-of-its-kind dissolvable stent in the UAE for people with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI) below-the-knee (BTK).

Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2024, the Esprit BTK System is designed to keep arteries open and deliver a drug called everolimus to support vessel healing prior to dissolving.

Esprit BTK System

The Esprit BTK System comprises materials similar to dissolving sutures. Once the blockage is open, the device is implanted through a catheter-based minimally invasive procedure. The scaffold helps heal the vessel and provides support until it is strong enough to remain open on its own.

Dr Arif Al Nooryani, Director of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, highlighted that the successful implantation of the innovative Esprit stent by the hospital's medical team represents a remarkable achievement and a significant milestone in the advancement of the healthcare sector in the UAE.

This stent provides a groundbreaking therapeutic solution that can enhance the quality of life for patients by addressing below-the-knee arterial blockages, which frequently lead to amputations and high mortality rates within five years of treatment.

He noted that this accomplishment underscores the Emirates Health Services' commitment to improving healthcare quality and making a transformative impact on individuals' lives through an innovative approach rooted in advanced medical technology. This initiative aligns with the vision of the UAE's leadership and the goals of the "We the UAE" 2031 vision and the UAE Centennial 2071, which emphasise fostering innovation across all critical sectors, including healthcare.

New milestone

“Today the UAE achieves a new milestone for people with chronic limb-threatening ischemia below-the-knee,” said Samih Al Mawass, Division Vice President for Abbott Vascular business, EMEA. “Being the first country across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to successfully implant Abbott’s Esprit BTK scaffold at Al Qassimi Hospital is yet another testimonial of the Emirates Health Services’ commitment to advance healthcare standards and bring patients new possibilities through cutting-edge technologies.”

More than 20 million people worldwide are living with chronic limb-threatening ischemia, from which only 10% are diagnosed. There have been limited treatment options approved for blocked arteries below the knee, resulting to high amputation and 5y mortality rates Chronic limb-threatening ischemia below-the-knee is a severe form of PAD that occurs when arteries become clogged with plaque, and blood flow and oxygen can't reach the lower leg and foot.

