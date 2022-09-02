RIYADH — Sehhaty app has become the national platform for individuals' healthcare needs, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced.



The MOH made the announcement while signing a cooperation agreement with the Digital Government Authority (DGA) to merge all health sector platforms and make the Sehhaty app the national e-platform for providing healthcare services to individuals.



All government bodies in the health sector will be integrated with Sehhaty to provide health services through the app.



The agreement between the MOH and DGA aimed at several matters, such as merging the health sector apps and platforms and improving the beneficiary's experience in the health sector as well as facilitating and accelerating the deal with the government bodies.



Additionally, it also aims to provide consultation services with regard to digital government and achieve efficiency of digital spending for government services.



The agreement will have a positive impact on the beneficiaries, as it would raise the satisfaction rate, increase the level of the digital maturing and unify data sources, in addition to achieving a better level of services.

