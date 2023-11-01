Nahdi Medical Company recorded 4.96% lower net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 722.10 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, versus SAR 759.80 million in 9M-22.

Revenues hit SAR 6.49 billion as of 30 September 2023, up 0.33% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 6.47 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) went down to SAR 5.55 in 9M-23 from SAR 5.84 in 9M-22.

Income Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the Saudi firm achieved net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 212.80 million, marking a 16.15% YoY drop from SAR 253.80 million.

The revenues edged up by 0.18% to SAR 2.16 billion during the July-September 2023 period from SAR 2.15 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 profits plummeted by 19.70% from the SAR 265 million reported in Q2-23, while the revenues declined by 3.07% from SAR 2.23 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).