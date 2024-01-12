Riyadh – Lana Medical Company inked a contract worth SAR 14.66 million with Riyadh Third Health Complex, according to a bourse filing.

Under the agreement, the firm will collect and store hazardous health care waste for health facilities affiliated with the third Riyadh Health Cluster for five years.

Lana Medical expects that the deal will reflect on its financial results during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

The awarding and signing dates of the contract were 31 December 2023 and 4 January 2024, respectively.

Meanwhile, the company will disclose any future developments regarding the project in due course.

