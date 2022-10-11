Saudi Arabia has announced a major plan to involve the private sector in 100 health projects over the next 5 years, resulting in $13 billion investment opportunities.

The initiatives announced by Saudi Health for public-private partnership, including the operation of two new medical cities, a project to provide 900 beds for medical rehabilitation and long-term care services, as well as restructuring 200 primary care centers, and providing air medical evacuation services, said Health Minister Fahd Al Jalajil.

Al Jalajel was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Global Health exhibition which kicked off yesterday (October 9).

The ministry has restructured the procedures for issuing licenses and related regulations to ease investors' journey, he noted, adding that it had recently launched a call center to provide services for the medical business sector.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).