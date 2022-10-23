RIYADH — The Health Ministry has announced the launch of the first electronic platform in the Middle East for oncology.



The oncology e-platform has been launched at the headquarters of the Virtual Health Hospital in Riyadh, with the aim of improving the health quality services provided to oncology patients.



The ministry has clarified that the platform will be supervised by a group of Saudi doctors who are specialized in several subspecialties.



They’ll meet to discuss cases of tumors that are presented to them from the health authorities associated with them.



The e-platform would enable in transiting knowledge and exchange experiences between specialists in the field of oncology located inside and outside the Kingdom.



The ministry has confirmed that some of the doctors who are working in the platform have started to study several cases infected with breast cancer in several regions of Saudi Arabia.



It is noteworthy the Health Ministry has launched the e- platform for oncology on Wednesday in partnership with the Saudi Telecom Company (STC).

