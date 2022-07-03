Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the Mena region, has launched a new clinic facility in Abha as part of its expansion agenda to enable patients to have more access to high-quality medical care.

Saudi German Clinics in Abha are the ninth facility of the Group in KSA and the 17th in the region, making it the group with the largest footprint in the region.

The new clinics offer amenities for a range of specialties - including obstetrics, gynaecology, gastrointestinal health, and paediatrics. It also includes an emergency room that is well prepared and ready to handle multiple types of cases. The emergency room is staffed by a highly qualified medical team offering patients with comprehensive medical care.

The branch offers the most up-to-date medical technology and highly qualified doctors and medical professionals, enhancing the quality of the medical services offered to the citizens in the area.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman, Saudi German Health, stated that the goal of the new facility in Abha is to offer high-end healthcare services to patients, under the brand’s ethos of ‘Caring Like Family’.

Batterjee said: “We are proud to open these new clinics in line with our constant efforts to offer integrated healthcare to patients in KSA and the region. Through this project and other initiatives, we are continuing our commitment to provide more access to high-quality healthcare services to more communities in the region.”

SGH is continuing its regional expansion in the UAE and KSA, as well as its international expansion in Egypt, Morocco, and Pakistan. It is expected that the organization would have more than 25 operational medical facilities in the next few years.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).