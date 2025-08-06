Dr Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Company and its Subsidiaries (“Fakeeh Care Group”, “FCG”, “Fakeeh Care”, the “Company” or the “Group”), a leading fully integrated academic healthcare provider listed on TASI (SYMBOL: 4017 and ISIN code SA562GSHUOH7), announced its financial results[1] for the second quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Growth during the quarter was supported by higher patient volumes and a richer case‑mix as activity normalized post‑Ramadan. The total number of patients served reached 465 thousand+ in 2Q‑2025 (+16% YoY), taking 1H‑2025 volumes to ~900 thousand (+8% YoY). Outpatient and inpatient volumes grew 15% and 16%, respectively, in the quarter translating into combined revenue growth of 18%.

Pricing and case‑mix tailwinds added support to the average revenue per outpatient visit and inpatient admission contributing 3% YTD on a consolidated revenue level. Jeddah’s double‑digit growth was central driver, complemented by accelerating throughput in Riyadh and early activity in Madinah. At the headline level, the Group delivered 2Q‑2025 revenue of SR812 million (+24% YoY) and Net Profit after Zakat of SR68 million (+59% YoY); 1H‑2025 revenue was SR1.51 billion (+13% YoY).

Commenting on the Group’s performance, FCG’s President Dr. Mazen Soliman Fakeeh said: “In the second quarter of the year, Fakeeh Care Group revenues reached to SR812 million, posting a solid 24% year on year growth thanks to a 16% year‑on‑year growth of patients served and a richer case mix. Jeddah’s year-on-year expansion in census and revenue continues to demonstrate the strength of our brand and clinical depth, while Riyadh’s disciplined ramp‑up continues to progress—together with the recently opened DSFH Madinah—our geographic reach continues to broaden. Our platform remained a robust earnings engine with Attributable to Shareholders profits reaching SR154 million in the first half (SR82M in 2Q25) or 28% up year-on-year, after absorbing the anticipated start‑up operating losses from ramping facilities —investments that are underpinning our multi‑year growth trajectory.

In Riyadh, operational beds increased to 102 (from 71 a year earlier), supporting mid‑30% growth in outpatient and inpatient volumes and a sharp rise in surgical throughput as higher‑complexity services scale. In Madinah, the Group admitted its first patients in the initial 48 beds (of 200 beds) under a disciplined, quality‑first ramp that is expected to build steadily. In Jeddah, the flagship network remained the primary revenue center, sustaining double‑digit volume growth and strong pull‑through across service lines.

The Group broke ground on DSFMC Al Zahraa in Jeddah—developed in partnership with Yasser Yousef Naghi Investment Company—a key spoke in the hub‑and‑spoke strategy. The center will bring comprehensive, high‑quality care closer to the community via one‑day surgical suites, a 24/7 emergency department, an integrated diagnostic hub, and key medical specializations.

Dr. Mazen Soliman Fakeeh added: “Our integrated ecosystem—with tertiary hospitals, medical centers, home healthcare, emergency medical services, medical education, technology and retail medical offerings that complete our service continuum—continues to differentiate Fakeeh Care. We continue to invest in our digital infrastructure, embedding tools that optimize patient journeys, enhance resource utilization, and reinforce our value-based care model, elevating patient reported outcomes.”

“Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: drive utilization across our ramping facilities with strategic case mix refinement in Jeddah and Riyadh; execute a disciplined, quality first ramp in Madinah; advance milestones across our growth agenda; and continue embedding digital and data driven workflows that unlock efficiency while elevating care standards. We aim to further broaden our preventative medicine and early intervention offerings, strengthening longitudinal patient engagement.

Throughout, we remain disciplined in capital deployment—preserving a conservative balance sheet as we fund expansion and cement the foundation for a highly scalable and sustainably profitable healthcare ecosystem. With a resilient mature platform, a scalable operating model, and a deepening role in the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation, we are well positioned to create enduring value for patients, staff, students, shareholders and the broader community.” he concluded.

During the quarter, the Group achieved JCI Enterprise Accreditation, becoming the first private healthcare group in the Kingdom to earn system‑wide endorsement—validating governance, safety culture, standardized clinical pathways and enterprise risk systems, and ensuring the quality DNA of the flagship facilities scales consistently as the network grows. In parallel, Fakeeh Emergency Medical Services (MedE) supported the Kingdom’s Hajj operations through the mobilization of ambulatory teams and ambulances and the CSR operation of Namira Hospital at peak demand, deepening the Group’s partnership with national health authorities and reinforcing its role in serving broader societal needs.

Fakeeh Care Group’s complete 2Q-2025 Earnings Release with management’s analysis of the Company’s performance is available for download on en.fakeeh.care.

