Almoosa Health Group, a leading healthcare group in Saudi Arabia, has announced opening its cutting-edge Mental Health Centre in Almoosa Rehabilitation Hospital, operating under the name Rafa Mental Health Centre (Rafa).

With the opening of Rafa, Almoosa becomes the first healthcare provider in the kingdom’s Eastern Province to deliver comprehensive mental health services.

Rafa Mental Health Centre aligns with Almoosa’s ambition to significantly elevate the standard of mental health care in the Eastern Province by addressing critical gaps in the mental health market.

Holistic care

The centre offers state-of-the-art psychological rehabilitation programmes for the residents of the region and neighbouring countries, aiming to help patients with mental health conditions achieve psychological balance and self-reliance. Housing a multidisciplinary team, including psychiatrists, psychologists, occupational therapists, dietitians, and social workers who work collectively to provide the best possible care, Rafa will serve patients from childhood to the elderly and ensure the highest quality of psychiatric evaluations, treatments and holistic care.

The Centre’s outpatient services include comprehensive psychological assessments and tailored psychotherapy to meet the individual needs of each patient. It also includes up-to-date medication management, personalised individual and family psychotherapy, and holistic therapies such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), art therapy, and recreation therapy. Inpatient services feature the latest advancements in psychopharmacology and psychotherapy offered in a supportive environment, with 24 spacious private rooms designed with natural light, to create a serene and restorative space for patient recovery.

Malek Almoosa, Chief Executive Officer of Almoosa Health, said: “Rafa Mental Health Centre will help bridge the existing gap in mental health care in the Eastern Province. Our ambition for Rafa is to address the rising demand for mental health services and greatly enhance the quality of life for individuals with mental health conditions, while reducing the stigma associated with seeking mental health treatment.

“The highly experienced, internationally trained team at Rafa is committed to delivering the highest quality of mental health care through evidence-based treatments and personalised care plans, providing a welcoming and healing environment that supports lasting recovery and well-being.”

Specialised services and treatment programmes

Rafa Mental Health Centre’s comprehensive range of specialised services and treatment programmes cover childhood psychiatric disorders (autism, ADHD, learning disorders), adult psychiatric disorders (mood disorders like depression and bipolar disorders), anxiety disorders (generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder, phobias, PTSD) and obsessive-compulsive disorders, Psychotic disorders (schizophrenia, delusions). Additionally, specialised care is provided for elderly patients experiencing dementia and behavioural changes, in collaboration with geriatric medicine and rehabilitation services.

The opening of the centre demonstrates Almoosa Health’s broader commitment to elevating the standard of healthcare services and facilities in Saudi Arabia. Almoosa’s continued investment in enhancement and expansion also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasises enhancing mental health services, adopting innovative care models and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).