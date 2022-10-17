The UAE's Aster Pharmacies Group LLC, a subsidiary of India's Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. has entered into a joint venture with Saudi Arabia's Al Hokair Group to operate a pharmacy chain across the kingdom.

The partnership plans to open and operate in high streets beginning with Riyadh. "As Phase 2, we aim to set up pharmaceutical manufacturing within the Kingdom to support the Saudi Vision 2030," Aster DM said in a regulatory filing on the National Stock Exchange of India where its shares trade.

Al Hokair Group is a Tadawul-listed company focused on hospitality and entertainment.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

