Muscat: His Excellency Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health, said that restructuring the health sector serves as a roadmap for managing and directing the provision of health services within the framework of national development plans.

HE, the Minister said that it would ensure the provision of health care characterised by decentralisation, transparency, justice and accountability, in addition to leading the role of coordination and integration between units of the administrative apparatus specialised in providing health care at its primary, secondary, specialised, rare and precise levels, in order to unify health indicators and adopt the necessary mechanisms.

HE stated that the Ministry is working in integration with various health sectors to distribute and organise clinical services in a way that ensures efficient spending on the health sector, and to develop strategic plans to confront epidemics and chronic diseases and provide vaccines and medical supplies, in addition to participating in developing financial financing policies for the health sector.

His Excellency Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al-Sabti, Minister of Health, stressed that this organisation enhances governance and control processes and commitment to separating specialties in the Ministry to provide preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic, rehabilitative and other health services to all citizens, their families, and residents with efficiency and quality.

His Excellency Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al-Sabti, Minister of Health

