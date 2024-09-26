The Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH CHD) continues to promote the benefits of generic medicine, emphasizing their lower cost and equivalent efficacy compared to branded medications.

In line with the celebration of Generics Awareness Month every September, Dr. Jeanette Pauline Arellano-Cortes, Medical Officer IV of DOH CHD, highlighted that generics provide the same safety, efficacy, and effectiveness as their branded counterparts.

"Ang mga generic medicines or drugs nag offer og parehas nga kalidad, same efficacy, and same safety as the branded ones kay naggamit na sila og parehas nga active pharmaceutical ingredient as the branded ones. Ang kanindot lang kay mas barato ang atong generic medicines," said Cortes.

The health agency has also reinforced the importance of "mandatory generic labeling" as part of its Generics Awareness Month campaign. It is now required that all medicine packaging includes generic names to enhance transparency and affordability for patients.

Cortes noted that prescriptions lacking generic names are considered erroneous and urged doctors to list both the generic name and the brand name in parentheses.

"Naay mga Doctors nga mag prescribe without generic names, erroneous na nga prescriptions. Ang sakto is isulat ang generic name and then isulat ang brand name...Gi promote man gud ni nato ang use of generic kay para makapili sila og tambal nga dili kaayo bug-at sa bulsa," Cortes explained.

She also emphasized that therapeutic substitutions in pharmacies are prohibited.

For example, substituting ibuprofen for paracetamol violates the by-laws and should be reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for necessary action.

The DOH ensures that all generic medicines are rigorously tested and approved before distribution to guarantee they provide the same quality, efficacy, and safety as their branded counterparts.

All generic medicines must receive FDA approval before being distributed to provincial health offices, municipal health offices, and health centers, ensuring their effectiveness and quality.

