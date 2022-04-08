Muscat – Khazaen Economic City on Wednesday signed an agreement with Opal for Biopharmaceuticals and Business Company to establish a factory for the production of biological human vaccines.

The investment for setting up the factory is estimated at RO20mn. The first phase of the project will be set up on a total area of 37,000 square meters.

The agreement was signed by Eng Salim al Thuhli, CEO of Khazaen Economic City and Sa’ad Moosa al Junaibi, chairman of the board of directors of Opal for Biopharmaceuticals and Business Company.

Thuhli said that this project will be the first vaccines factory in Khazaen Economic City and it targets local and international markets.

The agreement, Thuhli added, comes as part of Khazaen’s efforts in attracting local and international investments.