Muscat: Work on the new RO138 million Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah is nearly 60.5 percent complete.

The project, spread over 100,000 square meters, consists of seven floors that can accommodate 700 hospital beds and 3,238 rooms, and will be provided with the latest medical devices, and other specialties.

The main building of the hospital includes an accident and emergency unit, a medical imaging unit, a rehabilitation unit, and a chemotherapy unit, in addition to a dialysis unit, burns and orthodontics, day clinics, and care units for children - intensive care for adults - stroke care - intermediate care, operating rooms, delivery rooms, the private ward, the VIP ward, and the nuclear medicine unit.

The new hospital will also have four surgical wards, four pediatric wards, four internal medicine wards, four obstetrics and gynecology wards, 16 beds in the intermediate and intensive care unit, 31 beds in the adult intensive care unit, 15 beds in the pediatric intensive care unit, and 38 beds in the neonatal and premature infants’ intensive care unit. There are 12 beds in the burn unit, 32 beds in the daycare unit, and 32 beds in the dialysis unit.

It will include an annex consisting of a lecture hall that can accommodate 250 people, a health education department, in additional to departments for equipment, medical devices, stores, pathology laboratories, and a central sterilization unit.

It is worth noting that health services in Dhofar Governorate have witnessed growth at multiple levels and expansion of therapeutic services at the level of Sultan Qaboos Reference Hospital and primary health care institutions. The total number of health institutions in the governorate has reached 44 institutions, including 7 hospitals and 36 health centers.

