The Ministry of Health represented by Directorates General of Health Services signed today (Wednesday) three agreements with Oman India Fertilizer Company (OMIFCO) to fund health projects for number of hospitals and health centers at the governorates of Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah , and South Al Batinah.

The first agreement was signed between the Directorate General of Health Services at Al Batinah South Governorate and OMIFCO to finance the construction and equipping of the radiology department in Al Awabi Health Center. The agreement was signed by Director General of Health Services in Al Batinah South Dr. Yusef Muhammed Al Farsi, with the presence of H.E. Shiekh Tariq Al Kharousi, Member of Shura Council Representative of Al Awabi, and H.E. Shiekh Humood Al Marshood, Wali of Al Awabi.

The second agreement funds devices for mental health treatment and rehabilitation in Al Masarrah hospital and was signed by Badr Al Muqaimi, Assistant Director General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of Muscat Health.

The third and fourth agreements were signed to fund the purchase of medical devices and equipment for Sinaw Hospital and Al Qabil Health Center. Dr. Ahmed Al Saidi, Director General of North Ash Sharqiyah Health signed the agreements.

The three agreements were signed by Eng. Khalid Al Fana, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Communications at the company.

