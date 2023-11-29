In a milestone development in the field of urology, Mubadala Health Dubai, an M42 company, has harnessed the power of cutting-edge robotic microscope-assisted technology to transform the way varicocele surgery is performed.

This innovation promises enhanced precision, reduced risk, and a faster recovery for patients. It was performed just ahead of Movember – Men’s Health Awareness Month, being celebrated this month.

Varicocele, a condition characterised by the enlargement of veins within the male reproductive organs, affects around 15 to 20 percent of the population globally. It can lead to symptoms such as pain and fertility problems. Patients with varicocele often require surgical intervention to alleviate their discomfort and improve their reproductive health.

Dr. Rozh Jalil, Consultant Urologist Surgeon and Andrologist at Mubadala Health Dubai, led the surgical team in utilising cutting-edge technology to perform this innovative procedure. The patient had been battling persistent testicular pain, hindering his daily life and activities.

Upon examination, it was discovered that he had varicocele and also a hernia. Both procedures were performed simultaneously, with a pioneering procedure incorporating a state-of-the-art robotic microscope, which offers unprecedented benefits.

Dr. Jalil and the surgical team worked closely with the device manufacturer to configure the microscope for this procedure. The robotic microscope allowed for enhanced visualization and precision and reduced the risk of damage to surrounding structures during surgery.

Dr. Jalil said, “With the introduction of the microscope, it allows us to minimize trauma to surrounding structures. For instance, injuries to lymphatics or nerves, which are not visible to the naked eye, can result in postoperative numbness and fluid accumulation. This microscope aids in preventing such damage and subsequent complications following the procedure.”