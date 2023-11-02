Riyadh -- The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia have entered into a partnership agreement to enhance the implementation of global health regulations across incoming vessels. This collaboration aims to strengthen public health risk prevention efforts. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Global Health Exhibition, held from October 29-31 under the theme 'Invest in Health' at the Roshn Front Exhibition and Convention Center in Riyadh. The event was attended by officials, investors, healthcare executives, and experts.

Mawani's Vice President for Policies and Legislations, Capt. Yousef Alhosan, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Public Health, Dr. Hani Joukhadar, co-signed the agreement.

This partnership underscores mutual efforts to maintain maritime safety and ensure port security by monitoring health risks on ships entering the Kingdom's hubs. It will also adopt preventive measures, provide world-class health services to maritime crews and passengers, and streamline vessel clearance procedures.

The partnership will also enhance cooperation between the two entities in implementing global health regulations at Saudi ports. This includes health inspections, issuing or renewing health certificates for vessels, providing health services, and ensuring that health centers at ports are equipped to issue health check certificates. It also includes exemption from health check certificates for ships and strengthening preparedness and response to public health emergencies at ports.

The agreement extends to preventive health measures for passengers and maritime crews through medical screening and testing. It ensures easy access to health services, offers ambulance and medical transportation services, safeguards environmental safety at passenger terminals, and ensures they are free from public health hazards. The partnership also monitors the spread of communicable diseases at ports and surrounding areas and implements infection control measures while assessing their effectiveness.

Furthermore, the agreement enables the examination of vessels arriving from global destinations to ensure they are free of public health risks. This includes reviewing the ship's health documents, implementing health inspections, supervising health measures, laying preventive plans, and setting communication strategies between port stakeholders to exchange information, report public health hazards, and implement corrective actions.