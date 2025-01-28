Diaverum, a global leader in renal care acquired by the M42 in 2023, has announced plans to start operations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, bringing advanced technological solutions and personalised patient care to renal patients in the UAE.

As the largest provider of renal care in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 40 clinics in 33 cities and 1,300 healthcare professionals, Diaverum is expanding its footprint in the Gulf region with its UAE plans to deliver a variety of treatment options, including hemodialysis, holiday dialysis and home dialysis, and prioritise preventive care and education initiatives to tackle the rising burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Additionally, it will leverage M42's Global Patient Care platform, along with its digital and integrated healthcare capabilities, to disrupt traditional renal care models and shift towards precision and preventive approaches for longer, healthier lives. This commitment will be reflected in collaborations with M42’s Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC) to help tackle diabetes, a leading cause of CKD.

Commenting on the expansion, Ziyad Kabli, Chief Operating Officer for Diaverum Middle East & Africa, said, “Our entry into the UAE marks a major step forward in our mission to transform renal care globally and expand our reach in the Middle East, a region grappling with the growing healthcare challenges of chronic kidney diseases for patients, communities and healthcare systems. By blending our high standards of care and expertise in AI-driven, personalised renal treatment with M42's comprehensive patient care platform and solid local presence, we are excited to shape a future-focused renal care landscape in the UAE, which prioritises innovation, quality and sustainability.”

Dr. Ali Anees, Chief Operating Officer for Global Patient Care in the UAE and Bahrain, added, “Diaverum’s entry into the UAE highlights M42’s commitment to delivering world-class care for renal patients. This is part of our plan to disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives locally and globally. M42 will use its deep knowledge and expertise in AI, genomics and tech-powered solutions to advance Diaverum’s ability to deliver precise, life-saving renal care.”

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Chief Executive Officer of Diaverum, said, “As demand for specialised renal care in the UAE grows, Diaverum’s entry into the market is on familiar grounds due to being a part of M42 and comes with a commitment to serve the people in the country and region. The company will establish a resilient, patient-centric and AI-enabled renal care provision ecosystem to deliver unparalleled levels of personalised care to CKD patients.”

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is an escalating global health challenge, affecting approximately 10 percent of the world’s population and is projected to be the fifth leading cause of death by 2040. This represent a particular challenge in the UAE, where 16.4 percent of adults suffer from diabetes, a leading cause of kidney failure. The country also faces challenges related to lifestyle factors such as obesity, which can contribute to the rise in CKD.

Diaverum has 13,500 healthcare professionals spread across 450 clinics in 24 countries offering life-enhancing renal care to patients. Diaverum’s main mission is to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) by providing personalised care that empowers them to live fulfilling lives, through its proprietary Care Delivery Model, supported by a continuously evolving digital infrastructure and underscored by its True Care culture.