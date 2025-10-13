KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has adopted comprehensive new regulations governing the licensing of private pharmacies and the distribution of medicines, aimed at strengthening pharmaceutical oversight and ensuring consumer protection.

Under Ministerial Resolution No. (237) of 2025, issued by Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, the updated framework sets strict criteria for license holders and pharmacy operations to enhance safety, professionalism, and the continuity of pharmaceutical services.

According to the resolution, pharmacy licenses will only be granted to Kuwaiti pharmacists who possess a recognized degree and have no less than 10 years of professional experience. Applicants must also provide a certificate of good conduct and must not be employed in the government sector.

The decision mandates that each pharmacy within cooperative societies or private hospitals employ at least one Kuwaiti pharmacist, and licenses will be immediately revoked if the holder accepts a public sector job.

To ensure optimal distribution and access, the resolution also outlines spatial requirements: each new pharmacy must be at least 400 meters away from the nearest existing facility — excluding those in malls, hospitals, or cooperatives. Pharmacies must be located on the ground floor, with direct public access, and must maintain an interior temperature not exceeding 25°C.

Additionally, the minimum size of any new pharmacy must be 40 square meters, and all pharmacies are required to renew their licenses every four years through the Ministry's digital portal. Failure to renew within three months of expiry will result in automatic license cancellation, and late renewals will incur double fees.

Specific procedures are detailed for changes in location, physical modifications, and storage expansions. Pharmacies intending to close—temporarily or permanently—must follow strict liquidation protocols for their remaining pharmaceutical inventory, which include either returning stock to suppliers or destruction under supervision by the Drug Inspection Department.

The resolution further requires that prescription records be retained for up to five years, particularly for narcotics, with the license holder bearing full legal responsibility for any violations.

Night shift operations

A key feature of the new regulation is Article 6, which introduces a structured framework for private pharmacies operating on a 24-hour basis. Pharmacies wishing to provide night shift services must submit an official application to the Drug Inspection Department via the Ministry’s e-platform.

Required documentation includes:

Valid pharmacy license and commercial license from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Approval of signature from the Public Authority for Manpower and a letter confirming operational need

Professional licenses of at least three practicing pharmacists in addition to the license holder

A copy of the license held by the Kuwaiti pharmacist

Prior approval from the Drug Inspection Department is mandatory before initiating 24-hour services.

The Ministry emphasized that the updated regulatory measures are designed to guarantee the availability and quality of pharmaceutical services around the clock, in accordance with international safety standards and professional best practices.

