Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, an affiliate of Emirates Health Services (EHS), has performed 939 surgeries and welcomed 15,040 patients in the first half of 2022, up from the 573 surgeries and 10,992 patients last year.

Furthermore, the hospital received 10,434 customers at outpatient clinics in the first half of the year, compared with 8,483 in the same period of 2021. This is in line with EHS’ efforts to provide world-class health services, in line with international best practices.

Dr Essa AlMuallemi, Assistant Director of Kuwait Hospital for Medical and Technical Affairs, said: “The advanced treatment technologies and health services that Emirates Health Services introduced to the Hospital have attracted more and more customers looking to receive treatment and medical services – and particularly surgeries – at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, due to the accuracy of diagnosis, speed of performance, and reduced stay at the hospital. This has allowed us to earn patients’ trust and provide them with outstanding health services.”

Enhancing level of services

Dr AlMuallemi underlined EHS’ commitment to upgrading health and diagnostic services and keeping them on par with the latest global developments, in addition to training medical and technical staff to handle all cases, which helps enhance the level of services provided.

Dr Karim Mustafa, Head of the Accident and Emergency Department at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, noted: “Our emergency room ranked first among all EHS hospitals for the 2020/2021 period in terms of speed, where we provide the necessary treatment for stroke patients in 60 minutes or less. The growth in regular patient numbers at the Accident and Emergency Department at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah stems from Emirates Health Services’ consistent efforts to develop infrastructure across all of its hospitals, where the institution recently approved a comprehensive plan to expand and re-equip the Department.”

Tracking growth

Afra Salem, Director of Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, noted: “The use of statistical indicators to track the growth in the number of health services is necessary for keeping pace with the rapid developments taking place in the healthcare sector. Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah has recently recorded a surge in the number of surgeries it performs, which is a positive indicator of recovery from the pandemic, as well as an uptick in the number of regular customers to outpatient clinics and emergency departments. The number of visitors to the mental health clinic grew significantly in the first half of 2022, recording a total of 3,419 patients, compared to 2,619 in the first half of last year.”

Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah is among the most distinguished facilities under the Emirates Health Services umbrella, which includes a total of 17 hospitals providing the highest standards of health services, powered by the most advanced medical and treatment technology in the world.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).