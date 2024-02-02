The Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Services at the Ministry of Health Dr. Mundher Al- Hasawi says the Ministry of Health has been paying great attention to the health and rights of children throughout the past years. He affirmed the readiness to commence operations at the new Maternity and Pediatric building within the project site of the Adan Hospital expansion, revealing that it is a specialized center concerned with maternity and pediatrics, has more than 600 beds, and serves the southern part of the country.

In a press statement he issued during the inauguration of the 1st Kuwait Multidisciplinary Pediatrics Conference, which was held under the patronage of the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, Dr. Al- Hasawi highlighted many achievements realized by the ministry based on its interest in the health and rights of children.

He explained that these achievements include the establishment of an office within the ministry concerned with child protection, the designation of a 24-hour hotline No. 147 to receive complaints, observations and reports about violations of children’s rights, dealing with these reports promptly and confidentially, and ensuring the protection of the whistleblower.

The Ministry of Health opened an Intensive Care Unit at Amiri Children’s Hospital a few weeks ago, which helps in expanding the number of intensive care units for pediatric care in the country. Dr. Al-Hasawi went on to explain that the conference includes 42 scientific lectures and six specialized workshops to be held throughout five days. An elite group of doctors will present lectures in various medical specialties including pediatrics, surgery, plastic surgery, ear, nose and throat, infectious diseases, public health, and other specialties that enhance maximum benefit in the scientific and medical fields. Such conferences constitute a great opportunity to exchange expertise and experiences, and transfer knowledge and ideas between researchers and specialists in the field of pediatrics. It aligns with the ministry’s strategy to promote training, development, capacity building, and intellectual growth by the sustainable development goals and the objectives outlined in the State of Kuwait’s development plan. These objectives specifically focus on capital building and enhancing human capacity development.

Meanwhile, the President of the conference Dr. Mohammad Al-Humaidan said,”There are high rates of obesity among children in the country, such that obesity ranks second among the most common diseases affecting children in Kuwait after respiratory diseases such as asthma, allergies, and other chronic diseases common among children.” He highlighted the conference organizers’ keenness to discuss the problem of obesity from several aspects so that it could come up with recommendations that would help those in charge of treating children and society in general to confront this problem. Dr. Al-Humaidan revealed that more than 100,000 cases were reviewed in pediatric emergencies at Jaber Hospital during the year 2023, most of which were respiratory diseases, intestinal infections, and other infections common among children.

In a speech he delivered during the conference, he stressed the keenness of the conference organizers to ensure that its scientific program is close and distinctive, covering the latest medical and scientific developments in the various pediatric specialties and subspecialties. Dr. Al-Humaidan affirmed that the conference aims to be an exceptional experience for all participants, and an opportunity for cooperation and communication among healthcare providers, academic researchers and residents in the field of pediatrics, adding, “This goal can be realized by establishing a scientific platform to explore accomplishments, share ideas, and propel the field of pediatrics toward creating a healthier future for children. A robust foundation is essential for them to become pillars of the nation and contribute to the construction of a better future.”

