The increased investor confidence is driving sustained demand across the healthcare value chain in the Middle East region, according to JLL.

JLL recently advised a consortium led by UAE-based Fajr Capital to acquire a 65% shareholding in the ownership of the GCC business of Aster DM Healthcare. This was attributed to the remarkable growth in the healthcare and life sciences sector in the MENA region.

Fajr Capital leads a consortium of investors whose investments will accelerate the expansion plans of Aster DM Healthcare in key GCC markets, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Sandeep Sinha, Head of Healthcare Consulting – MEA, JLL, said: “The GCC’s healthcare expenditure is projected to reach $124 billion in 2028.”

“Under their economic diversification agenda, countries in the GCC are driving the transformation of this critical sector with infrastructure development, clinical capabilities, human capital development, digital transformation, and establishment of healthcare innovation hubs,” Sinha added.

He elaborated: “This has attracted more private equity companies and witnessed an increase in active deal-making, further positioning the region as a key healthcare player on the global stage.”

Backed by solid economic fundamentals, more regional players across the healthcare landscape in the GCC are acquiring local companies or international brands to expand their portfolios and transform their business models.

