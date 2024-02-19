Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a cooperation and coordination agreement with Lotus Holistic Group regarding the organisation and hosting of the International Autism Conference: Challenges and Solutions in Abu Dhabi from April 27th to April 30th of the current year.

The organisation will be responsible for sponsoring, sustaining, and executing the conference, proposing scientific workshop topics, suggesting the names of researchers and participants, as well as coordinating with the group regarding the media and marketing campaign. Additionally, it will provide support for the launch of the first specialised peer-reviewed scientific journal to discuss and analyze issues related to people of determination, specifically those with autism.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination by Abdullah Al Hameidan, the Secretary-General of the organisation, and on behalf of Lotus Holistic Group by Ameena Al Heydan, the CEO of the group.

Under the agreement, Lotus Holistic Group is responsible for managing and organising the activities of the International Autism Conference, including the recruitment of experts and participating researchers, the approval of working papers and academic research, and all logistical and media services required for the conference programs. Additionally, the group will undertake the preparation and publication of a specialised peer-reviewed scientific journal focusing on autism, adhering to established scientific and academic standards.

Abdullah Al Hameidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, expressed his welcoming of the agreement with Lotus Holistic Group regarding the joint coordination to organise the International Autism Conference: Challenges and Solutions in Abu Dhabi. He pointed out the success achieved by the conference held last year in removing the ambiguity surrounding autism and providing a real opportunity for participants, including experts, institution personnel, concerned entities from various countries, and parents of autistic individuals, to learn about the best practices related to autism.

He also praised the initiative to publish a specialised journal on autism research, considering it one of the projects in the strategic plan of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination under the early intervention and healthcare improvement axis.

Al Heydan expressed hope that the current conference would achieve its intended goals and attain the desired success by showcasing outstanding experiences and learning about best practices available to achieve the ultimate goal of full integration of this category into our society.