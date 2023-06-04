Health Matrix, a leading digital health transformation enabler, is extending its public health digital offering through a deal with BlueDot, a leading organisation that uses artificial and human intelligence.

BlueDot, a Toronto-based infectious disease intelligence company, has developed a machine learning-powered global early warning surveillance system for infectious diseases. Using human and artificial intelligence, BlueDot’s outbreak risk platform tracks over 150 infectious diseases globally in 130 languages around the clock, and anticipates their spread and impact.

BlueDot was among the first in the world to identify the emerging risk from, and publish one of the first peer-reviewed scientific papers on, Covid-19, and delivers regular critical Insights to its partners and customers worldwide to mobilise timely, effective, efficient, coordinated, and measured responses. Since the pandemic, BlueDot has expanded its datasets, analysis, and forecasting capabilities to address the overall changing disease landscape.

Global presence

The collaboration further expands BlueDot’s global presence in the Middle East, where the company will be able to support the region’s ability to respond to global outbreaks at the national and regional levels within both private and public organisations.

"We are in a new era of epidemics, where outbreaks have become more frequent, disruptive, and dangerous. This means we need to move faster, smarter, and have better coordination across the public and private sector than ever before,” said BlueDot founder and CEO, Dr Kamran Khan. “Our partnership with Health Matrix will help bring advanced infectious disease intelligence solutions to organisations that safeguard lives and livelihoods across the Middle East."

Abdul Rahman Qasim, CEO of Health Matrix, said: “Health Matrix is committed to helping healthcare providers and regulators improve efficiency and care quality. Our partnership with BlueDot is another testament on how we are positioned to enable and lead the ongoing healthcare digital transformation in the region by empowering Healthcare stakeholders with the ground-breaking BlueDot Artificial Intelligence technologies. We take pride of working with BlueDot as a global leader and the most reliable source in predicting the future biothreat intelligence globally.”

Over the coming few months, Health Matrix and BlueDot will be conducting informative sessions with different stakeholders and experts of the regional healthcare ecosystem to address current challenges and share best practices adopted by some of the leading international healthcare organisations and regulators.

