Cairo - The consolidated net profits of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK Egypt) jumped to EGP 869.16 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to EGP 2.69 million in the year-ago period, including minority shareholders' rights.

The company generated revenues of EGP 370.17 million in the January-March period of 2022, up from EGP 140.04 million in the same quarter of 2021, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

In Q1-22, the company reported a surge in its standalone net profits to EGP 870.42 million, compared to EGP 22.21 million in the corresponding period of the earlier year.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the unaudited consolidated net profits of GSK Egypt hiked by 454% to EGP 155 million from EGP 28 million in 2020.

