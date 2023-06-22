The General Authority for Healthcare (GAH), in cooperation with the private sector, is probing establishing the first green medical city in Sharm El-Sheikh for therapeutic tourism, GAH’s Chairman Ahmed El-Sobky announced on June 22nd.

El-Sobky discussed potential cooperation and expertise exchange opportunities with several local businessmen and investors in the healthcare sector.

The authority is also seeking to ramp up investments in Egypt’s healthcare sector, especially in the South Sinai governorate, El-Sobky noted.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).