Muscat – Oman is set to mark a milestone in healthcare with the official opening of its first government-operated fertility centre on February 14.

Housed in the Al Wattayah Obstetrics and Gynaecology Complex, the facility will aid couples become parents, offering solutions to challenges related to pregnancy and childbirth.

The centre will be distinguished by a specialised medical team, comprising consultants in infertility and assisted pregnancy, technicians and embryologists, all of whom have extensive experience in the field of fertility.

Equipped with cutting-edge laboratory technology, the facility will deliver comprehensive and professional medical care services at no cost, while adhering to the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

With ambitious goals set for its initial years, including treating 1,000 cases in its first year, it expects to serve up to 1,500 cases in the following year.

It will employ in vitro fertilisation (IVF) techniques to address various infertility issues, including obstructed fallopian tubes, male infertility characterised by low sperm count or poor sperm motility, ovulation disorders in women, and unexplained infertility following the failure of other treatments.

The IVF procedures will adhere to international criteria to maximise success rate and increase pregnancy outcomes. Eligibility for treatment will include specific conditions such as the prospective mother being under 42 years of age, absence of healthy children from the current marriage, and maintaining a body mass index (BMI) of under 35. Exceptions may include women aged 43 to 44 with good ovarian reserve, verified through testing, to enhance treatment success.

The centre also acknowledges the significant impact of maternal age on the success rate of intracytoplasmic sperm injection, noting a decline in success with advancing age. Moreover, it will extend fertility preservation services for individuals, such as cancer patients, at risk of fertility-affecting diseases by safeguarding reproductive cells like eggs and sperm before undergoing fertility-compromising treatments.

Referrals to the fertility centre will be accepted from obstetrics and gynaecology departments across all government hospitals and health complexes, urology clinics addressing male infertility, reproductive endocrinology clinics at The Royal Hospital and Al Wattayah Complex, endocrine clinics and oncology centres, ensuring a comprehensive approach to fertility care across Oman.

