UAE - Emirates Health Services (EHS) and Siemens Healthineers have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of mutual cooperation with a focus on medical excellence, improving productivity and innovation in providing various health care services.

The signing of the MoU came in the presence of Dr Yousif Al Serkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services, and Ole Per Maloy, CEO, Siemens Healthineers Middle East and Southern & Eastern Africa, and a number of EHS directors.

Dr Al Serkal emphasised that this MoU is an extension of a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding signed by EHS with local authorities, institutions and companies in the health care sector. These partnerships help in achieving EHS’ strategy and consolidating its position as a leader in the field of healthcare and innovation.

Through offering high-quality healthcare services, EHS aims to provide patients with the best outcomes through accurate treatments, digitization, data, artificial intelligence, and innovation to meet the biggest challenges in the sector and achieve sustainability.

“The exchange of expertise and experiences promoted by the memorandum of understanding comes as part of our objectives of working to develop the national healthcare workforce and empower local capabilities which will support in providing high quality healthcare services.

In addition to the need to invest in capacity building, this MOU would enhance the efficiency of medical devices and equipment for provision of state of the art clinical services,” Dr Al Serkal said.

Ole Per Maloy, CEO, Siemens Healthineers Middle East and Southern & Eastern Africa, said: “Emirates Health Services is now among the growing number of prestigious institutions worldwide participating in the Innovation Think Tank program. Building on their impressive expertise, this program will allow EHS to explore their intrinsic creativity and diversity to encourage out-of-the-box thinking, ultimately creating an innovation infrastructure and addressing local challenges in our region, which will improve patients’ lives.”

Through the MoU, the two parties agreed to support innovation in the field of healthcare in cooperation with the Siemens Healthineers Innovation Think Tank (ITT) by launching specialised innovation trainings with the aim of developing and standardising institutional innovation. In addition, an innovation center will be integrated to provide the necessary infrastructure and support for development and testing of ideas.

The MoU stipulates to identify and pursue local innovation projects through research, commercial mentoring, and incubation, including links with startups, and to participate in Siemens Healthineers ITT events related to best practices in innovation.

Under the MoU, Emirates Health Services is involved in identifying innovation projects and workflows in areas of mutual interest, working with Siemens Healthineers to establish the infrastructure and specialized programs of the Innovation Center.

Based on this MoU, Siemens Healthineers will organise ITT training programs, provide guidance and follow-up of innovation projects, provide specially designed and prepared schemes for these projects, in addition to working with EHS on joint publications and funding requests and involving them in global innovation events.

