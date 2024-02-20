Emirates Health Services (EHS) has signed an MoU with Asan Medical Centre, located in the Republic of Korea, to enhance cooperation and coordination in three key areas, education, research, and the Visiting Consultants Programmes.

This collaboration aims to provide clinical services to patients, develop integrated healthcare programmes, advance research efforts, and enrich knowledge in line with EHS’s strategy to elevate the healthcare sector in the country.

The signing was attended by Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Director-General of EHS, and Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of Clinical Services Sector at the EHS and Dr. In-Ho Jeon, Director of International Affairs at Asan Medical Centre, with the attendance of CHA, Soon Do, President of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, and several officials from both parties.

The agreement entails cooperation in medical fields through collaborative work in clinical fields, support in developing comprehensive healthcare programmes and providing smart technologies to enhance clinical operations management. The parties also agreed to enhance educational programmes by exploring collaboration in residency and fellowship programmes for Emirati doctors, as well as training for doctors and healthcare staff.

Dr. Al Serkal emphasised that this agreement is a strategic step towards achieving shared goals in delivering the best healthcare services. He highlighted the commitment to developing and enhancing medical capabilities, providing comprehensive and advanced healthcare, and exchanging experiences and knowledge between medical teams, all of which contribute to achieving positive outcomes and improving the quality of healthcare services for society.

Jehseung expressed his pleasure with this collaboration during his address at the signing. He assured that he aimed to enhance mutual development in clinical practices, research, and medical staff training between the Centre and the EHS, contributing to achieving tangible positive results in the future of healthcare between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

He emphasised that cooperating with the EHS will elevate clinical practice, research, and medical staff training. Additionally, he commended the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

According to the agreement, clinical training programmes will be provided for elective courses in the Residency and Fellowship programmes. It further entails providing clinical training for healthcare support staff. Additionally, there will be a focus on developing leadership programmes in healthcare. Through research collaboration, both parties aim to enhance research infrastructure, research innovation programmes, and joint research initiatives.

As for the Visiting Consultants Programmes, the parties agreed to provide doctors from various specialities from the Centre to offer clinical and educational services in EHS hospitals. This includes clinical visits, consultations, clinical evaluations, patient treatment plan follow-ups, medical lectures, conferences, clinical teaching, and education.