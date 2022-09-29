Egypt - The Egyptian Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, approved during a weekly meeting on Wednesday the request of the Ministry of Health and Population regarding accepting a grant provided by AstraZeneca in favour of the Public Authority for Health Care.

The grant is expected to be used to establish a mini field hospital within the scope of the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

This comes after a specialised company submitted a technical and financial offer to implement the field hospital before the start of the conference’s activities to provide medical services during the event.

The Cabinet also approved a draft presidential decree approving a simplified agreement between Egypt and the French Development Agency on financing the Alexandria-Abu Qir Metro project.

The project encompasses the modernisation and electrification of the 21.5 km Alexandria-Abu Qir train line to convert it into a metro. The project includes civil works related to train tracks, construction of stations, warehouse maintenance facilities, and bridge parts and will be implemented by the National Authority for Tunnels.

This project also aims to improve the level of the service line and provide an effective, comprehensive, and low-carbon way to improve the living environment for the residents of Alexandria by providing safe and efficient means of transportation within the framework of the urban transportation plan for Alexandria.

Additionally, the Cabinet agreed to allow the Urban Development Fund to contract with a company to purchase 14 residential buildings with a total of 560 housing units in the city of Shorouk to be used as alternative housing for slums.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the decisions and recommendations issued by the Ministerial Engineering Committee meeting held on 26 September regarding attribution to companies or increasing attribution orders to complete the work.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).