Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced that it opened 34 physical therapy departments in all governorates during the past year 2023.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the ministry, said that the ministry developed the pediatric treatment unit at Umm Al-Masryeen Hospital, with the operation of the light stimulation unit. He also said that the ministry opened the physical therapy department at the Rawdat October Family Medical Center in Giza governorate, and developed the physical therapy department at the Sidi Omar Unit in Qena governorate.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the ministry opened three physical therapy departments in Alexandria, 10 physical therapy departments in Sharkeya, and new units in Kafr El Sheikh and Menoufeya.

He explained that in Dakahleya governorate, the ministry opened physical therapy clinics for children, with family medicine units in the cities of Mansoura, Mit Ghamr, Talkha, and Aja. He also said that the ministry equipped and developed the physical therapy department at Tami Al-Amdid Central Hospital.

Mohamed El-Nadi, head of the Central Administration for Therapeutic Medicine, said that Fayoum governorate witnessed the opening of the physical therapy department in the health unit in the village of Tatoun, affiliated with the Atsa Health Administration, and the development of the physical therapy department in Fayoum General Hospital. He also said that the ministry opened the physical therapy unit in El-Negila Central Hospital in Matrouh governorate.

El-Nadi said that the ministry expanded the physical therapy department at the endemic clinic in Sohag governorate, adding two treatment rooms for children and a laser. He also said that the ministry operated the laser device in the distinguished physical therapy department at the endemic clinic. He added that in the Red Sea governorate, the ministry operated the physical therapy department at Shalatin Central Hospital.

He said that in Qalyubeya governorate, the ministry developed the physical therapy department in Al-Kharqaniya, Al-Qanater Al-Khairiya Administration, and opened the physical therapy department in the Family Health Unit in Sindbis, Al-Qanater Al-Khairiya Administration. He also said that the ministry opened two physical therapy departments in Al-Gharbeya governorate in two health units, in the villages of Mit Assas, affiliated with the Samanoud town, and Shobar, affiliated with the Tanta Administration.

El-Nadi noted that South Sinai Governorate witnessed the opening and development of the physical therapy department at Al-Tur Hospital at Al-Zahraa Family Medical Center, and the physical therapy clinic at the artificial kidney unit at Al-Tor Hospital. He also said that the ministry opened and developed the physical therapy departments at Taba and Catherine Central Hospitals and joined them to the General Authority for Health Care.

