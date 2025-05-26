Egypt’s healthcare spending has seen a dramatic increase, rising from EGP 34bn in 2013 to EGP 406bn in 2025, according to Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population.

Speaking at the US-Egypt Policy Leaders Forum 2025 on Sunday, Abdel Ghaffar emphasized that the rise reflects a national focus on strengthening the economy and attracting investment—particularly in the health sector, which he described as rich with opportunity.

The minister revealed that the Ministry of Health and Population has requested additional funds from the Ministry of Finance to support further development, citing the ongoing demand for quality healthcare services. Over the past four years, Egypt has provided healthcare services to an estimated 10 million foreign residents, highlighting the growing pressure on the system.

Currently, Egypt’s healthcare infrastructure includes approximately 2,000 hospitals, 5,426 primary healthcare units, 142,400 hospital beds, and 16,300 intensive care beds.

Abdel Ghaffar also noted that between 2014 and 2024, the ministry has completed 1,245 healthcare infrastructure projects. Looking ahead, 20 new projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. These will add 2,649 hospital beds and include the construction of specialized medical cities across 11 governorates.

Additionally, the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance System is underway in six governorates, covering a combined population of around 6 million people.

