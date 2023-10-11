Egypt is probing boosting cooperation with the Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis in the areas of oncological, heart, and immunity diseases, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between Chairman of Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) Ahmed El-Sobky and a delegation from the Swiss firm.

Both sides also discussed the possibility of training the EHA’s healthcare providers and medical staff as well as promoting Egypt’s healthcare investments.

Additionally, they focused on ways to raise the citizens’ awareness of heart and immunity diseases.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).